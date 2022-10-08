ECU football falls at Tulane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina football team held scoreless in the second half and fell at Tulane 24-9 on Saturday evening.

The Pirates led twice in the first half. Holton Ahlers found fellow D.H. Conley graduate C.J. Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown pass. The kick failed and ECU led 9-7.

Tulane did the rest of the scoring. They took the lead on a short touchdown plow by Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt to go up 14-9 at the half.

Ahlers threw two interceptions in the second half. The Green Wave took advantage of them.

Pratt threw two touchdowns in the game. His second a short time after Ahlers first pick put Tulane up 21-9. Deuce Watts caught the 44-yard bomb and made a great play to get in the end zone.

They would add a field goal in the 4th.

The Pirates held without a point in the second half and fall to 3-3 on the season. They are 1-2 in the AAC.

ECU returns home next Saturday to host Memphis for homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.