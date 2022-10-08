Battlefield park travels back in time.

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society put on a re-enactment to show visitor’s an idea of what life was like during the Civil War.

New Bern’s Battlefield Park transformed into a Civil War Camp on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Admission to the event is free.

Re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments set up a Civil War camp that featured both Union and Confederate soldiers.

Visitors can expect to see demonstration scenarios of a trial of a deserter, a surgeon evaluating a wounded soldier, a presentation on fan language by the women during this time, and a depiction of payroll.

They can also see displays including a Civil War surgeon’s display, a weapons display with over sixty original Civil War era weapons, and a Union vivandière’s presentation on women spies.

Activities Schedule:

  • 8:30 am Morning Roll Call and Inspection followed at
  • 9 am by Infantry Drill. At
  • 10 am you’ll see the Deserter Scenario and at
  • 11 am a Weapons and Gear Presentation. Afternoon activities will begin with a
  • 1 pm Medical Demonstration, followed at
  • 2 pm with a Payroll Scenario. The final presentation of the day at
  • 3 pm will be about the fan language, followed by a discussion of women spies.

The New Bern Historical Society owns and maintains Battlefield Park. It is open to the public from sunrise to sunset daily. For information call the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
Police say this man was caught on surveillance cameras spraypainting messages on sidewalks.
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Joe Ashley Jr.
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
Jacqueline Leigh
Washington County woman nearly throws away $200,000 winning lottery ticket

Latest News

Crime scene
Student shot following Greenville high school football game
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
crime scene
Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting
First Alert Forecast For October 8, 2022
First Alert Forecast For October 8, 2022