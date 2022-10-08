Battlefield park travels back in time.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society put on a re-enactment to show visitor’s an idea of what life was like during the Civil War.

New Bern’s Battlefield Park transformed into a Civil War Camp on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Admission to the event is free.

Re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments set up a Civil War camp that featured both Union and Confederate soldiers.

Visitors can expect to see demonstration scenarios of a trial of a deserter, a surgeon evaluating a wounded soldier, a presentation on fan language by the women during this time, and a depiction of payroll.

They can also see displays including a Civil War surgeon’s display, a weapons display with over sixty original Civil War era weapons, and a Union vivandière’s presentation on women spies.

Activities Schedule:

8:30 am Morning Roll Call and Inspection followed at

9 am by Infantry Drill. At

10 am you’ll see the Deserter Scenario and at

11 am a Weapons and Gear Presentation. Afternoon activities will begin with a

1 pm Medical Demonstration, followed at

2 pm with a Payroll Scenario. The final presentation of the day at

3 pm will be about the fan language, followed by a discussion of women spies.

The New Bern Historical Society owns and maintains Battlefield Park. It is open to the public from sunrise to sunset daily. For information call the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558.

