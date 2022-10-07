Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties to close temporarily

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month so that contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions.

The affected crossings are:

Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County

Morristown Road near HWY 58 in Carteret County

The two roads are scheduled to close to traffic on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8. Riggs Road is scheduled to reopen by mid-November while Morristown Road is scheduled to open earlier by the end of October.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that these will be the signed detours:

Riggs Road: Smith Road, Belgrade Swansboro Road, Parkertown Road, and Hubert Boulevard

Morristown Road: HWY 58, Stella Road, Farin Ward Road, and Wetherington Landing Road

The DOT urges drivers to be careful while driving through these detours

