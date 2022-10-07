Tropical Storm Julia forms over the Caribbean Sea

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The thirteenth tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season has become Tropical Storm Julia. The storm is located over the Southern Caribbean Sea just northwest of Colombia. Julia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Julia (WITN)

Julia Track (WITN)

The forecast track will continue to take the system westward from Nicaragua and will impact Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Southern Mexico. Floods, and mudslides from the heavy rain will be the major risks for Central America from Julia.

No impacts are expected for the United States.

