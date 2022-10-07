Tropical Storm Julia forms over the Caribbean Sea

Hurricane Watches and Warnings issued for part of Central America
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The thirteenth tropical depression of the Atlantic hurricane season has become Tropical Storm Julia. The storm is located over the Southern Caribbean Sea just northwest of Colombia. Julia is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Julia
Tropical Storm Julia(WITN)
Julia Track
Julia Track(WITN)

The forecast track will continue to take the system westward from Nicaragua and will impact Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Southern Mexico. Floods, and mudslides from the heavy rain will be the major risks for Central America from Julia.

No impacts are expected for the United States.

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
