Tractor-trailer overturns in Perquimans County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tractor-trailer overturned in Perquimans County Thursday and caused a road to be shut down for about three and a half hours.

Perquimans County Emergency Services says they were called Thursday at about 2:05 p.m. to the intersection of Ocean Highway and Highway 37, often called the 5 Mile Y.

WITN is told that it was a single vehicle accident and the driver was able to free themselves. Firefighters found the tractor-trailer on its side and EMS evaluated the driver, who refused to be brought to the hospital.

EMS says traffic was diverted from Thick Neck Road onto Burnt Mill Road.

The county says the tractor-trailer was fully loaded which made it difficult to move it and required two commercial wreckers, one from the Outer Banks.

Finding no hazardous materials, but due to minor concerns about fluid spills, emergency management says they worked with the truck owners and an environmental cleanup company to lessen any concerns.

Eight agencies and one towing company in total responded to the accident.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

