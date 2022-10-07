Swimming advisory issued for Dare County sound-side site

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted at a sound-side site in Dare County Friday.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for Sandy Bay sound-site access along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Frisco.

WITN is told that the advisory is because of higher bacteria levels than state and federal standards.

Two other areas were under observation, the DEQ says. They are the Salvo day use sound-side access across from ramp #23 in Salvo; and ocean access at the north end of Seagull Street in Rodanthe.

State officials say they will continue to test the site and will update the public when the bacteria levels drop to levels below the standards.

