‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police are looking for a ‘Talladega Nights’ fan wanted for vandalizing city sidewalks.

Greenville Police posted a picture of the suspect on Facebook saying ‘Ricky Bobby’ was caught on video spray painting the sidewalks with “Nascar on USA” stencils. The vandalism resulted in about $1,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about who this may be is asked to call Detective Reichstein at 252-329-3471. In the Facebook post, the department said the first one to provide a tip that leads to his identification may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward. “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

