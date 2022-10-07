Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adds security cameras in key areas

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say several community-based security cameras are coming to Pitt County areas where a lot of calls are recorded.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says the deployment of the cameras is to help deter crime and help investigators in solving major crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and recording 24 hours a day.

WITN is told that the camera placement and imaging are designed to protect individual homeowner privacy while maximizing coverage of public properties and roadways for safety. Two of the areas currently covered are Old River Road and the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park.

“The use of modern technology in the prevention, detection, and solving of crime, along with more traditional methods, is important for keeping the citizens of Pitt County safe. Sheriff Dance plans to expand the program to place more cameras in other areas of the county,” the sheriff’s office says.

