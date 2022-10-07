North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein shared their support for the president’s decision at a Friday task force meeting on racial equity in criminal justice.

Although the task force has previously recommended that lawmakers reduce the charge for possession of a small amount of marijuana, the General Assembly did not follow through with this recommendation.

House Speaker Tim Moore said in June that the chamber would wait until 2023 to reconsider legalizing medical marijuana.

