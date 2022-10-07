MumFest preparations wrap up ahead of big celebration

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The final preparations are underway to transform New Bern and greet thousands of people for this year’s MumFest celebration.

A tradition since 1980, MumFest is an annual event that allows families to explore vendors, listen to live bands, and watch some incredible performances.

On Oct. 8th and 9th, about 70,000 people are expected to gather in the streets of New Bern to experience all the festival has to offer.

WITN spoke with some New Bern residents who say they have been coming to the festival ever since they moved to the Carolinas.

“Me and my wife take off every year to come,” Kai Alexande said.

A popular vendor all the way from Kentucky was setting up early Friday. Its staff said customers are lined up each year to buy their windmills and the locals come early to skip the lines.

“We just heard about the MumFestival through word of mouth and we came and tried it 6 years ago probably, and it’s been one of our best shows throughout the whole year,” Audra Starnes, a worker for Greg’s Antiques and Garden Iron said.

From one shop to another, MumFest is sure to have something for everyone, including those with a sweet tooth.

Edwin Rueda shared with WITN’s Alyssa Hefner how excited he is to experience his first MumFest as a vendor.

“I’m actually going today to set up my booth. We’re going to have a tent, our tables, and everything,” Rueda said. “We’ve got all the prepackaged goods, so we’re making cookies, madeleines, frangipane tarts, we’re gonna have prepackaged macarons, so it’s going to be a really good time.”

Melody Zeigler came all the way from Florida and she said the shopping is what she is most excited about.

The festival begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m. It will return Sunday at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

WITN has a booth at MumFest on Middle Street.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.