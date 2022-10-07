Man arrested after wrongway chase, police say almost hitting deputy

Sean Lough
Sean Lough(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police arrested a man on Thursday after they say he avoided a traffic stop, drove on the wrong side of the road, and almost hit a deputy’s vehicle.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says 41-year-old Sean Lough, of Potomac, Maryland, has been charged with felony flee to elude, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger person or property, resist, obstruct, and delay, failing to heed lights and siren, open container, failing to stop for a stop sign, driving left of center, and driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway.

WITN is told that Lough was due in court Friday and was placed under a $10,000 bond.

Police say at about 2:03 p.m. on Thursday, a sergeant heard that a man was staggering in the Lowe’s parking lot, got into a vehicle, and headed toward an ABC store. Officers were also called earlier about the same man.

The sergeant said he arrived and saw the man enter his vehicle and back out of a parking spot. The sergeant said he activated his lights and siren, but the man didn’t stop and drove off, heading down Old Farm Road headed west.

The police department says the vehicle then drove on the wrong side of the road, almost crashing into a Halifax County deputy, before continuing to travel down Old Farm Road and 7th Street until officers were able to stop the vehicle at 7th and Virginia streets and arrest him.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Daniel / Amigos Tobacco Shop
Teen wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk in custody
Joe Ashley Jr.
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
Jacqueline Leigh
Washington County woman nearly throws away $200,000 winning lottery ticket
NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments
Willie Hardison
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun

Latest News

Aerial view of the algae bloom in the lower New River after Hurricane Ian this past weekend
Water quality watchers say algae bloom in Stones Bay may be growing
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adds security cameras in key areas
This is a generic graphic of the North Carolina Department of Transportation
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties to close temporarily
James Gizzi was on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson.
Man found not guilty of killing grandmother gets maximum sentence on other charges