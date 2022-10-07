Man arrested after wrongway chase, police say almost hitting deputy

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police arrested a man on Thursday after they say he avoided a traffic stop, drove on the wrong side of the road, and almost hit a deputy’s vehicle.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says 41-year-old Sean Lough, of Potomac, Maryland, has been charged with felony flee to elude, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger person or property, resist, obstruct, and delay, failing to heed lights and siren, open container, failing to stop for a stop sign, driving left of center, and driving the wrong way on a dual lane highway.

WITN is told that Lough was due in court Friday and was placed under a $10,000 bond.

Police say at about 2:03 p.m. on Thursday, a sergeant heard that a man was staggering in the Lowe’s parking lot, got into a vehicle, and headed toward an ABC store. Officers were also called earlier about the same man.

The sergeant said he arrived and saw the man enter his vehicle and back out of a parking spot. The sergeant said he activated his lights and siren, but the man didn’t stop and drove off, heading down Old Farm Road headed west.

The police department says the vehicle then drove on the wrong side of the road, almost crashing into a Halifax County deputy, before continuing to travel down Old Farm Road and 7th Street until officers were able to stop the vehicle at 7th and Virginia streets and arrest him.

