Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County.

Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County.

The trooper said Stanford Wishop died in the crash. The 54-year-old man from Oak City was thrown from his farm tractor and died on the scene.

Norman Vick, the driver of the car, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. The 63-year-old man from Hobgood had minor injuries and was taken to Martin General Hospital.

This was the third fatal accident in Martin County in seven days, according to the Highway Patrol.

