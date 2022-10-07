Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County.

Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County.

The trooper said Stanford Wishop died in the crash. The 54-year-old man from Oak City was thrown from his farm tractor and died on the scene.

Norman Vick, the driver of the car, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. The 63-year-old man from Hobgood had minor injuries and was taken to Martin General Hospital.

This was the third fatal accident in Martin County in seven days, according to the Highway Patrol.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Ashley Jr.
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
Jacqueline Leigh
Washington County woman nearly throws away $200,000 winning lottery ticket
Elijah Daniel / Amigos Tobacco Shop
Teen wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk in custody
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Willie Hardison
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun

Latest News

Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers
Police say this man was caught on surveillance cameras spraypainting messages on sidewalks.
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk has been found
James Gizzi was on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson.
Man found not guilty of killing grandmother gets maximum sentence on other charges
Tractor-trailer overturns in Perquimans County
Tractor-trailer overturns in Perquimans County
MumFest preparations wrap up ahead of big celebration
MumFest preparations wrap up ahead of big celebration