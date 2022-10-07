Man found guilty of arson, not guilty of killing grandmother sentenced today

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man who was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet guilty of other charges will be sentenced today.

James Gizzi was on trial last month for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.

Gizzi was arrested after deputies say he stole Thompson’s car and drove to Mississippi.

Craven County jurors found the man not guilty on the murder charge, but guilty of arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, concealment of death, and other charges.

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas said Gizzi could face a maximum sentence of up to 30 years for his convictions.

