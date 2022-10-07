Man found guilty of arson, not guilty of killing grandmother sentenced today

James Gizzi was on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson.
James Gizzi was on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man who was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet guilty of other charges will be sentenced today.

James Gizzi was on trial last month for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.

Gizzi was arrested after deputies say he stole Thompson’s car and drove to Mississippi.

Craven County jurors found the man not guilty on the murder charge, but guilty of arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, concealment of death, and other charges.

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas said Gizzi could face a maximum sentence of up to 30 years for his convictions.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Daniel / Amigos Tobacco Shop
Teen wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk in custody
Joe Ashley Jr.
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
Jacqueline Leigh
Washington County woman nearly throws away $200,000 winning lottery ticket
NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments
Willie Hardison
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun

Latest News

US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd won their party nominations for U.S. Senate.
Budd and Beasley go head to head in a debate Friday
Greenville residents and students take part in night one of social districts
Greenville residents and students take part in night one of social districts