John Paul II football improves to 7-0 with road win over Faith Christian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football moved up a day for a few area schools. Edenton Holmes wins at Currituck County 52-16 and Manteo fell to Pasquotank County 35-22.

Undefeated John Paul the 2nd playing in Rocky Mount against Faith Christian

The Saints up big first half, Rion Roseborough had 7 carries for 141 yards and four touchdowns to go up big.

Late in the first half, Saints defense makes the play. Ryker Butcher the pick 6 takes it back 35 yards and they led 47-13 at the half.

JP2 came right out and made it running time. Xavier Lang the long run takes the Saints from midfield to the red zone.

That sets up Keivion Moore for the touchdown run to push it to 55-13

That’s how it ends. 55-13 JPII. The Saints are 7-0.

“Gotta give it up to the o-line. The o-line blocked great, fullbacks blocked great, everybody blocked great off the jump,” says Saints running back Rion Roseborough, “We moved the ball down the field like we always do, punched them in the mouth early and jumped off.”

“We played really well tonight our kids. We’ve been getting off to a bit of a slow start and I thought we came out fast offensively. Our kids played really well,” says Saints head coach Sean Murphy, “They were really excited to be playing this game. We had a bye week. Good to be back on the field. I was really proud of the kids a great effort, another W. We just got to keep it going, stay focused and most importantly stay humble.”

