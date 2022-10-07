Harriers return to Cherry Point after final deployment

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The final deployment for Harriers in the Marine Corps ended this morning with six jets returning home to Cherry Point.

The six AV-8B Harrier pilots were part of a seven-month float with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The MEU supported operations in the Artic and Baltic regions.

The vertical-lift aircraft, which the Marine Corps started using in the early 1970s, is being phased out for the F-35B Lightnings. Marine Attack Squadron 542 will transition to the F-35B’s at the end of the year.

Families of the pilots welcomed them home as the jets taxied up to the hangars at Cherry Point.

The Harriers were part of a 100-person detachment to the aviation combat element of the MEU which also included helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing which is headquartered at Cherry Point.

