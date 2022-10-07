Greenville shops throw epic birthday party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We all have a birthday that comes around each year, whether you are dreading the number on the cake or not!

Beyond the princess and superhero themed kits, how do you throw a great part as an adult?

Two of Greenville’s sweet treat spots joined Maddie Kerth for her 25th birthday on ENC at Three to share what’s on their menus for your special days.

Craig and Lisa Marshall are the newest Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise owners in the East. The bakery specializes and flavored Bundt cakes with cream cheese icing.

From classics like lemon, confetti, and red velvet to rotating seasonal flavors like this fall’s pumpkin spice, Nothing Bundt Cakes has something for every party guest.

And what is cake without some ice cream?

Eastern Carolinians know Simply Natural for their take home pints, scoops, and sundaes.

The family farm in Greene County keeps their dairy cows in a natural environment with plenty of room to roam, graze and lounge.

And no birthday could be complete without a banana split!

Shopping locally is becoming more important than ever. And with treats like these right in your own back yard, it makes celebrating easy.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.