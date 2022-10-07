Greenville shops throw epic birthday party

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We all have a birthday that comes around each year, whether you are dreading the number on the cake or not!

Beyond the princess and superhero themed kits, how do you throw a great part as an adult?

Two of Greenville’s sweet treat spots joined Maddie Kerth for her 25th birthday on ENC at Three to share what’s on their menus for your special days.

Craig and Lisa Marshall are the newest Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise owners in the East. The bakery specializes and flavored Bundt cakes with cream cheese icing.

From classics like lemon, confetti, and red velvet to rotating seasonal flavors like this fall’s pumpkin spice, Nothing Bundt Cakes has something for every party guest.

And what is cake without some ice cream?

Eastern Carolinians know Simply Natural for their take home pints, scoops, and sundaes.

The family farm in Greene County keeps their dairy cows in a natural environment with plenty of room to roam, graze and lounge.

And no birthday could be complete without a banana split!

Shopping locally is becoming more important than ever. And with treats like these right in your own back yard, it makes celebrating easy.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Ashley Jr.
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
Jacqueline Leigh
Washington County woman nearly throws away $200,000 winning lottery ticket
Elijah Daniel / Amigos Tobacco Shop
Teen wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk in custody
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Willie Hardison
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun

Latest News

MumFest preparations wrap up ahead of big celebration
MumFest preparations wrap up ahead of big celebration
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession
This was the last deployment for the Harriers from Cherry Point which have been used by Marines...
Harriers return to Cherry Point after final deployment
Aerial view of the algae bloom in the lower New River after Hurricane Ian this past weekend
Water quality watchers say algae bloom in Stones Bay may be growing