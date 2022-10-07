Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Calling all forklift operators! the Forklift Rodeo is back in uptown Greenville.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs to 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points Plaza parking lot.

Teams of forklift operators from local manufacturing companies will compete in challenges like basketball, bowling and safety.

Those who can’t get behind the wheel are still encouraged to watch.

There will be two food trucks on site serving lunch.

