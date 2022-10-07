ECVC holds 57th annual banquet at Rock Springs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds gathered Thursday night to celebrate the abilities of people with disabilities.

Rock Springs Center in Greenville was packed for the 57th Annual Eastern Carolina Vocational Center’s banquet.

ECVC holds its banquet every October to celebrate National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, but this is the first banquet since 2019 because of Covid.

One of the highlights of the night was hearing from keynote speaker Mario Bonds, who was on NBC Universal’s The Glee Project in 2012.

Mario has overcome many obstacles in his life, including losing vision in both eyes by the age of 9, abandonment, and homelessness.

Today, among other things, he is a singer, songwriter and motivational speaker.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the ECVC banquet and Dave Jordan was honored once again to emcee the event.

