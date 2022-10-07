D.H. Conley soccer tops rival J.H. Rose

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big crosstown clash in high school boys soccer this evening. J.H. Rose hosting 23rd ranked, and conference leading, D.H. Conley.

Always a big deal when these two schools meet and both having great seasons.

Rose starts the scoring less than a minute into the game. Off the throw in a great one timer by Dawson McAlduff and he is rightfully pumped as the Rampants go ahead 1-0.

Conley started coming in waves off the corner by Henry Conway, Ryan Davis is there for the one timer to tie the game at 1.

A short time later it’s Davis in the box, looking to make something happen. He’s taken down which sets up the penalty kick. Davis scores and he would complete his hat trick a short time later

Conley claims the win over their rivals 6-2. They are 6-0 in conference now two full games ahead of New Bern and Jacksonville.

