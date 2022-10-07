Deputies searching for missing Edgecombe Co. woman

Tyasia Cherry
Tyasia Cherry(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Edgecombe County are searching for a missing woman they say has been missing since Tuesday.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Tyasia Cherry is possibly with a Black man with long dreadlocks with green tips and may be riding in a white Ford Escape SUV with a loud exhaust.

Deputies say Cherry was last seen wearing a grey Calvin Klein shirt and red pajama pants with brown teddy bears. She left home carrying a blue Champion bag and has her hair in braids with burgundy tips.

WITN is told Cherry is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She may be in the Wilson County area.

Anyone who may know Cherry’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 641-7911.

