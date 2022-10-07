Crews to remove “S-Curves” from N.C. 12

The old highway is already covered in several feet of sand, thanks to Hurricane Earl.
The old highway is already covered in several feet of sand, thanks to Hurricane Earl.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transporation (NCDOT) crews will begin removing the old N.C. 12 ‘S-Curves’ next week.

On Monday, crews will start removing pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile stretch of N.C. 12 known as the ‘S-Curves’.

Portions of the road being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge, which opened to traffic on July 28.

The ‘S-Curves’ area had been one of the most vulnerable sections of N.C. 12, periodically facing ocean overwash that forced closures of the highway during nor’easters and tropical weather events. In fact, the bypassed area has been covered in water and sand three times in the last month, during tidal surges caused by Hurricanes Earl, Fiona and Ian.

Removing the pavement and sandbags is expected to take about six weeks. Once the removal is complete, the area will be returned to the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

WITN is told that crews will be able to complete the work without disrupting traffic on N.C. 12.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Daniel / Amigos Tobacco Shop
Teen wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk in custody
Joe Ashley Jr.
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
Jacqueline Leigh
Washington County woman nearly throws away $200,000 winning lottery ticket
NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments
Willie Hardison
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun

Latest News

Forklift Rodeo kicks off in uptown Greenville
Sage
Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months
James Gizzi was on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson.
Man found guilty of arson, not guilty of killing grandmother sentenced today
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000