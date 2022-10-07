Budd and Beasley go head to head in a debate Friday

RALEIGH , N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina’s top candidates from U.S. will go head to head in a debate on Friday.

Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd will join together for the live debate on Spectrum News 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Polls have shown the two are in an incredibly tight race for the seat.

This will be the only debate the two will engage in before the midterm elections.

Green Party candidate, Matthew Hoh, will take part in a pre-debate show with Spectrum News 1 at 7:00 p.m.

