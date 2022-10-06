Washington County woman nearly throws away $200,000 winning lottery ticket

Jacqueline Leigh
Jacqueline Leigh(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is celebrating after nearly tossing out a $200,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

Jacqueline Leigh, of Roper, decided to check her $5 scratch-off ticket one more time before throwing it away and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her.

“I really was about to throw it away,” she said. “But I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it.”

Leigh, 60, bought her lucky Hot 5′s ticket from Roper Food Mart on N.C. 32 in Roper.

“I was so excited,” she said. “I think I shouted.”

Leigh said she wanted to tell her family the good news right away.

“I told my daughter and she said, ‘Mom are you for real,’” Leigh laughed.

Leigh stopped by lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

“I’ve never won anything like this before,” Leigh said. “It’s a blessing.”

She said she will use her winnings to pay off her car and pay some bills.

The Hot 5′s game debuted in July with five top prizes of $200,000. Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

