U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir Co. to close for two days next week

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A section of U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir County is scheduled to close for two days next week for drainage improvements.

The state Department of Transportation says the road just north of West Pleasant Hill Road in Irving’s Crossroads will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow state highway workers to replace a crossline drainage pipe.

The detour will be West Pleasant Hill, Watering Pond, and Jonestown roads.

The NCDOT urges people to be cautious near the work site and to plan for a longer commute using the detour.

