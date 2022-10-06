Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County

Joe Ashley Jr.
Joe Ashley Jr.(The Nash County Sheriff’s Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County.

Officials say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m., when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.

When a deputy tried to approach the vehicle, the driver drove away from the deputy and officials began to chase the vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Joe Ashley Jr of Rocky Mount, drove on U.S. 64 entering into Wake County and exited off New Hope Road before getting on Poole Road.

When Ashley tried to make a U-turn, officials say he struck a North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle, and overturned his own vehicle.

He did not receive any injuries, but he was still taken to Wake Med for evaluation and was later released into custody at the Nash County Detention Center.

The patrol trooper that was in the patrol vehicle was also not injured.

Ashley was wanted from Virginia and Maryland for probation and drug violations.

He was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving. He received a $50,000 secured bond and now is being held without bond for the fugitive warrants from Virginia and Maryland.

