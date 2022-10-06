State can seek death penalty against suspect in Cannon Hinnant’s murder

Darius Sessoms, 25, is accused of killing Cannon Hinnant, 5, in August of 2020.
Darius Sessoms, 25, is accused of killing Cannon Hinnant, 5, in August of 2020.((Source: WRAL News))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County court decided Thursday that the state can seek the death penalty against the suspect in the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in August of 2020.

WRAL reports that Hinnant was riding his bike in front of his dad’s home on Archers Road on Aug. 9, 2020, when his neighbor Darius Sessoms allegedly shot him in the head.

The 25-year-old Sessoms made his first court appearance in May when his lawyer asked for more time to review all the evidence in the case.

The state is expected to seek the death penalty against Sessoms, who was indicted by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sports Spotlight: Parker Byrd
Sports Spotlight: After 22 surgeries and loss of his leg, Parker Byrd is focused on realizing his dream to play for ECU
Sara Molidor
Onslow County woman accused of injuring her 7-month-old baby
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
WITN Hannah Jeffries
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk

Latest News

2022 MumFest
MumFest returning to historic Downtown New Bern this weekend
Domestic violence luncheon
‘Something has to change’: Luncheon raises money for domestic violence prevention services
Boat washed ashore on North Carolina coast
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
The SECU Foundation presented a $2 million check to One Place.
$2 million grant awarded for new child advocacy and resource center in Onslow County