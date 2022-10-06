State can seek death penalty against suspect in Cannon Hinnant’s murder

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County court decided Thursday that the state can seek the death penalty against the suspect in the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in August of 2020.

WRAL reports that Hinnant was riding his bike in front of his dad’s home on Archers Road on Aug. 9, 2020, when his neighbor Darius Sessoms allegedly shot him in the head.

The 25-year-old Sessoms made his first court appearance in May when his lawyer asked for more time to review all the evidence in the case.

The state is expected to seek the death penalty against Sessoms, who was indicted by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.