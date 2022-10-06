Proud survivor of breast cancer shares her story

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a startling statistic: one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WITN wanted to give the deadly disease attention to hopefully inspire people to take preventative action.

Rhonda Strickland is a mom, friend, and wife. She can now add breast cancer survivor to that list.

A routine self-breast exam at home in 2018 led to a concerning discovery for Strickland.

“I found a lump and then saw a physician who set me up for a mammogram and had a biopsy and, of course, came back left breast cancer, we were pretty devastated,” Strickland said.

From that devastating diagnosis, a new outlook on life took hold in Strickland’s family.

“The most significant is absolutely take life day by day, enjoy it. You only live once and cherish the small things, don’t sweat the big things,” Strickland said.

Each year in the United States, the CDC says 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women just like Strickland. The journey to treatment starts with doctors like Chadwick Mills, who is a breast imager at Eastern Radiologists.

After two surgeries, daily radiation, and 20 weeks of chemotherapy, Strickland can now thankfully say she is cancer free, and it was all thanks to acting on suspicion during a self-exam.

