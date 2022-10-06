Powerball 10-05-22

Powerball Winning Numbers for 10-05-22 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sports Spotlight: Parker Byrd
Sports Spotlight: After 22 surgeries and loss of his leg, Parker Byrd is focused on realizing his dream to play for ECU
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
Sara Molidor
Onslow County woman accused of injuring her 7-month-old baby
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
WITN Hannah Jeffries
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk

Latest News

NCEL Winning Numbers for 10-05-22
NCEL 10-05-22
Several gas stations in ENC saw significant increase in pricing on Wednesday
ENC gas prices spiking once again after OPEC+ makes production cut to boost oil prices
NCEL 10/5/22
NCEL 10/5/22
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun
DEPUTIES: Man arrested after crashing during chase, jumping off bridge, throwing stolen gun