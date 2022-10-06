Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations.

The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.

“We are excited about the move as it will give us more space for future growth and provide easier access for Pitt County citizens,” says Lisa Nichols, Register of Deeds.

The office will be closed to the public on Thursday, Oct. 20 to transfer computer and phone systems. Services are scheduled to resume at the new location on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8:00 a.m.

