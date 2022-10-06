Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year.

Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday.

The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years, this award has been given to the manufacturer or distributor that Pitt County deems best represents the community.

WITN is told Package Craft employs 47 people, a 15% increase over last year’s number.

“Package Craft is a great example of how local manufacturers are doing big things for our economy. Not only have they expanded, adding more tax base and jobs, they have increased capacity to provide a critical resource to the supply chain,” Kelly Andrews, Pitt County Economic Development director said. “The positive economic effects of their investments cannot be fully measured, but they are significant.”

Package Craft helped create corrugated boxes, a vital part of shipping in supply chains, throughout the pandemic. They proudly serve South Carolina, Virginia, and Eastern Carolina from Bethel, Pitt County.

For more information, visit the Grow Pitt County website or contact Pitt County Economic Development at (252) 902-2075.

