Overwhelming amount of people believe the U.S. is in a mental health crisis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can talk to almost anyone, and they’ll agree that these past few years have been difficult. Now, a new poll backs that up.

In fact, it shows that most people in the U.S. think the country is in a mental health crisis.

Greenville resident Shunyoung Razor thinks it’s surprising how many people we pass on a daily basis that are struggling with mental health.

“It’s not just the really severe people, it’s all of us,” Razor said.

Nine out of ten adults are in a mental health crisis, according to a recent poll conducted by CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Nicole Reed, Pride in Greenville regional director, believes the results to be true in our area.

“Definitely, we’re seeing an increase. It feels like we’re getting a lot more referrals than we’re used to,” Reed said. “Ever since COVID, it just feels like there’s a lot more anxiety, depression, a lot more social issues, and there’s a lot of trauma going on as well.”

While the struggle of mental illness was still present before the pandemic, Reed finds that people feel more comfortable speaking out now. “People were struggling before the pandemic but it almost feels like it’s easier or more okay for them to talk about it now.”

Razor believes social media can be harmful on mental health.

“People trying to meet the expectations of others... sometimes social media can place expectations on us that aren’t real, and it causes people to have low self-esteem or to question themselves,” Razor said.

There are practical ways to get treatment or help yourself.

“Self-care is important,” Razor says. “Sometimes it’s important to take the time to just stop, catch your breath, and focus. It’s important to understand you’re not alone and that it’s something that happens to a lot of people. It’s okay to seek help.”

Mental health-related visits to emergency rooms rose 31% in kids 12 to 17 years old in 2020.

After a two-year decline, the CDC also reported drug overdose deaths reached record levels in 2021.

As we’ve seen an increase in overdose deaths due to mental health issues, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Free and confidential support is offered to anyone who needs it by simply calling or texting 988.

