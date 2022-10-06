North Carolina fully removed from drought status

The widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain that fell from Hurricane Ian across eastern North Carolina have brought the drought conditions to an end. Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update shows no counties in eastern Carolina in any level of drought status. In fact, almost all counties in North Carolina, save a few to the far southwest are now drought free. For many counties, this marks the first time in over 8 months with completely drought free conditions.

Nearly the entire state of NC is now out of drought status (Jim Howard)

Prior to Thursday’s update, all of eastern North Carolina was in dry to moderate drought status.

Prior to Ian's rains all of eastern NC was in dry to moderate drought status.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 76. Wind W 4-8

Friday

Sunny and breezy. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10

Saturday

Sunny and breezy. High of 67. Wind N 5-10

Sunday

Sunny and mild. High of 68. Wind N-6

