North Carolina fully removed from drought status

Ian's rains bring all of eastern NC out of drought status
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain that fell from Hurricane Ian across eastern North Carolina have brought the drought conditions to an end. Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update shows no counties in eastern Carolina in any level of drought status. In fact, almost all counties in North Carolina, save a few to the far southwest are now drought free. For many counties, this marks the first time in over 8 months with completely drought free conditions.

Prior to Thursday’s update, all of eastern North Carolina was in dry to moderate drought status.

