North Carolina fully removed from drought status
Ian’s rains bring all of eastern NC out of drought status
The widespread 3 to 6 inches of rain that fell from Hurricane Ian across eastern North Carolina have brought the drought conditions to an end. Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update shows no counties in eastern Carolina in any level of drought status. In fact, almost all counties in North Carolina, save a few to the far southwest are now drought free. For many counties, this marks the first time in over 8 months with completely drought free conditions.
Prior to Thursday’s update, all of eastern North Carolina was in dry to moderate drought status.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 76. Wind W 4-8
Friday
Sunny and breezy. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10
Saturday
Sunny and breezy. High of 67. Wind N 5-10
Sunday
Sunny and mild. High of 68. Wind N-6
