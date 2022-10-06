NCDHHS hosts tele-town hall on Covid boosters and flu vaccines

Cafecito and Tele-Town Hall
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a virtual Spanish speaking tele-town hall on Thursday.

The NCDHHS will broadcast the informational on its social media platforms starting from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Health officials from NCDHHS, Faith Health NC and Duke Health will discuss the Covid booster, flu and monkeypox vaccines.

People will be able to submit questions on social media, or they can call in with questions at (855) 756-7520 with extension number 85903.

