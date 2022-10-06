Teen wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk in custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for last week’s murder of a Greenville store clerk is now behind bars.

Greenville police say Elijah Daniel turned himself in this afternoon.

The 18-year-old Greenville man is accused of killing Zahran Jaghama last Monday night. He was publicly named as a suspect by police on Monday.

Jaghama was working at Amigos Tobacco Shop on North Greene Street. Police say the 44-year-old clerk was violently assaulted during the robbery. He died a short time later at ECU Health Medical Center.

Police say community cooperation and nearby cameras were critical in identifying Daniel as a suspect in the crime.

