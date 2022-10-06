Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer on the Outer Banks who is on administrative leave after killing a dog had only been with the town for a couple of months.

Officer Robert Meador shot the Staffordshire Terrier/Lab mix on Saturday after the town of Nags Head said the animal was acting aggressively and bit him.

Jonathan Fenton, who owned “Sage”, claimed that never happened. “I was on the porch looking at him and I was in shock. I was like, ‘what are you doing?’” Fenton recalls, saying he is still reeling from that moment. Fenton said the officer told him that the dog had bitten him but wouldn’t show him where.

The town said Meador was hired by their police department on July 13th.

They said the 37-year-old officer has had no disciplinary actions in his time with them and that he remains on administrative leave as the town investigates the shooting.

The town at first denied WITN’s public records request for information on Meador, claiming they were exempt under the criminal investigations portion of the open records law. This morning the town reversed course after further discussions with their attorney.

Meador was certified to work as a police officer in North Carolina on July 22, and had not worked in the state anywhere else, according to the Criminal Justice Standards Division for the North Carolina Department of Justice.

It does appear that the officer had worked for the Morgantown, West Virginia Police Department, according to an online article from WAJR dating back to 2016. WITN has reached out for any public information on Meador’s employment in Morgantown.

