Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm today and Friday; Pleasant weekend

The pattern of sunny skies will hold through the start of next week
WITN First Alert Forecast for Thursday, October 6th
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rising barometer levels will ensure plenty of sunshine over the coming days. Highs on Thursday will return to the upper 70s under sun filled skies. We’ll see temps make another push into the low 80s Friday afternoon before a dry cold front moves in late Friday night with a weekend cool down to follow.

Weekend temperatures will drop as the cold front moves offshore. A northerly breeze blowing at 7 to 15 mph will keep highs capped in the upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s over the weekend, so be prepared for some chilly air for the Sunday morning church service. Temperatures will slowly increase through next week. Skies will stay mostly sunny until our next chance of rain arrives by the tail end of next week.

Tropical Depression #12 continues to drift westward in the deep Atlantic, to the west of the Cape Verde Islands. The system is expected to remain a tropical depression Thursday before dissipating on Friday. A second wave over the Southern Caribbean Sea has a high chance of 90% of developing into the next tropical depression over the next five days. This one is forecast to move westward and may threaten Nicaragua late in the weekend or early next week.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 77. Wind W 4-8

Friday

Sunny and warm. High of 80. Wind SW 5-10

Saturday

Partly sunny and not as warm. High of 68. Wind NE-10

Sunday

Sunny and seasonal. High of 69. Wind NE 5-10

Monday

Partly cloudy and pleasant. High of 71. Wind E-5

