Governor Cooper to highlight clean water infrastructure grants

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROWLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper will discuss the impacts of the funding from clean water infrastructure grants in Rowland on Thursday.

The governor’s office says $2.3 billion will be invested across the state in water infrastructure in at least 86 counties.

Cooper will discuss the grants at the Town of Rowland Wastewater Plant in Rowland at 12:00p.m.

