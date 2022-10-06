Former highway patrol trooper sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that William “Bill” Rogers has been sworn in as the acting Sheriff of Columbus County.

Rogers started in 1994 with the department of corrections, then went to work for the Columbus County Sheriff’s office. In 2000, Rogers started working as a state trooper and just retired this past Friday.

Per the announcement, Clerk of Court Jess Hill administered the oaths of office earlier this morning. Additionally, staff of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Protective Services were sworn in under Sheriff Rogers.

The sheriff’s office reminded Columbus County residents in their announcement that “business and patrols will carry on as normal today, and in the future.”

