ENC gas prices spiking once again after OPEC+ makes production cut to boost oil prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The OPEC alliance of oil-exporting countries made a large cut Wednesday to support sinking oil prices, however, the decision may begin to negatively affect gas prices.

Energy ministers cut production by a larger than expected two million barrels per day starting in November after gathering for their first face-to-face meeting at Vienna headquarters since the pandemic.

The group says the decision was based on the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks but gas stations nationwide are being hit hard at the pump as a result.

Some locations here in the east jumped quickly Wednesday; most notably Speedway, Murphy USA express, and Circle K in Greenville all increased between 30 to 40 cents.

The abrupt change in fuel prices has some worried about the direction things are going and Greenville resident Christian Souquet says the level of inconsistency is most concerning.

“It’s really crazy like yesterday, it was $2.99 now today it’s $3.40,” Souquet said. “That means that maybe tomorrow it’s going to be more than it was before. If we continue like that everybody is going to go down, the country is going down right now. Somebody has to do something about it. One day one price is low then another day the price is high so we need one consistent.”

Gas stations in Washington in Beaufort County also increased nearly 40 cents Wednesday.

