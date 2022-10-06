Dog rescued after being dug out of sewer pipe in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills is thankful her golden retriever is now resting safely after spending hours trapped in a sewer pipe.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily, a 14-year-old golden retriever mix somehow got stuck about 35-feet into an 18-inch sewer pipe.

Private contractors came out to rescue the dog.

Eventually, an excavator was brought in and crews dug down to the pipe and cracked it open, pulling the dog free.

They carried her out in a plastic tub and gave her some water.

Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe
Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe(WBRC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sports Spotlight: Parker Byrd
Sports Spotlight: After 22 surgeries and loss of his leg, Parker Byrd is focused on realizing his dream to play for ECU
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
Sara Molidor
Onslow County woman accused of injuring her 7-month-old baby
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
WITN Hannah Jeffries
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk

Latest News

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
Sebastian Gutierrez
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots