Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns Friday

Dickinson Avenue After Dark(Uptown Greenville)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When the sun goes down on Dickinson avenue Friday evening, quirky and local breweries are taking over the street!

Dickinson Avenue After Dark is back featuring all the sips east of I-95.

Your favorite food trucks, and entertainment on are deck so you can get a taste of what’s new across the East.

Robin Ashley, who co-chairs the night out, joins Maddie Kerth on ENC at Three to share what’s different this year.

It’s all going down Friday night, October 7th from 7 to 10. The set up is on 8th street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street in Uptown Greenville.

Expect food, beer, wine, music, and more!

