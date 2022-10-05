Teacher of the Week: Krista Bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the week for September 28 is Mrs. Krista Bond.

Bond received her BA from Old Dominion University and her MAEd in Instructional Technology from East Carolina University.

She is am a National Board Certified Teacher and just renewed that certification during the 2021-2022 school year.

Bond has been in education since 2004 and currently teaches third grade at Pocosin Innovative Charter, which is an agriculture based charter school that focuses on preparing students for industries in the northeast NC region.

While starting off as a teachers assistant inspired her to become a full time teacher, there is a specific thing she enjoys the most when it comes to being an educator.

“What I love about it is the change. It’s different every year. I would say that this year, the class that I teach, third grade, and these are what we call the covid kids. These are the kids that went out in the middle of kindergarten for Covid. And so there is a lot of gaps and things that they need help with and I can’t possibly solve all these things this year so I have to control what is in my circle of control and so this year what I really love is the fact that when they come to my classroom I know that they feel that they are in a safe space.”

Bond says that there are no words to express how much she cares for her students and that the experience is incredibly unique.

Congratulations Mrs. Bond!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

