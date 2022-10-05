Suspect arrested in connection with Orange Co. double murder of teens

18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods
18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a person has been arrested in connection with the murders of two teens in Orange County last month.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon for the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14. WRAL reports that the person in custody is a 17-year-old boy facing two first-degree murder charges.

Reports said Clark and Woods were last seen in a car with a third person, but that third person has not been identified, and it is unclear whether the person in the car was the same person deputies arrested Wednesday.

Clark and Woods were found dead on Sept. 18 on a trail in the woods about 2.5 miles from Woods’ home. Shortly after, deputies said they filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murders.

“We hope this apprehension provides some relief to the families and friends of Devin and Lyric, who have experienced an excruciating loss,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. “Obviously, the capture of the suspect does not restore their loved one to them. The grieving process is a long one, and we hope the community will continue to support them in their pain.”

The sheriff’s office says that under state statutes, no further information can be released until the case is no longer with the Juvenile Court.

“We understand our community is hungry for information to help process this tragedy; however, the laws regarding juvenile confidentiality are ironclad,” Blackwood said. “We have no ability to set them aside, even given the heightened interest in this case.”

