Russell’s First Alert Forecast: No rain in sight, Autumn’s delight!

We’ve got a long stretch of quiet weather moving into Eastern NC
WITN First Alert Weather
WITN First Alert Weather(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong ridge of high pressure slowly moving in from the west will continue to push the remnant low of Ian off our coast later this evening. By Thursday, the system could be deeper into the Atlantic, which means no rain chances and little cloud cover. This will clear out our skies and lower the winds Wednesday and Thursday. The northwesterly breeze will keep our temperatures down a few degrees below normal, but overall a nice approach to fall weather.

We’ll make a brief return to the low 80s on Friday before as a cold front approaches from the northwest late Friday night. A steady southwesterly breeze blowing at 7 to 15 mph will help boost our temperatures under sunny skies. The front will arrive early Saturday morning, shifting the wind direction to the northwest and ushering in cooler air. Skies will remain sunny despite the front’s arrival.

Tropical Depression #12 has formed in the deep Atlantic a few hundred miles west of the Antilles. The system is expected to remain a tropical depression into Thursday before dissipating on Friday. A second wave near the Leeward Islands has a high chance of 80% of developing into the next tropical depression. This one will be monitored closely due to its proximity to the Caribbean into the weekend.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and warmer. High of 70. Wind NW-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 76. Wind NW-5

Friday

Sunny and breezy. High of 80. Wind SW 7-12

Saturday

Sunny and breezy. High of 68. Wind N 5-10

Sunday

Sunny and mild. High of 67. Wind N-6

