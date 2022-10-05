Pitt County election officials test voting machines, debunk myths

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Election Day is a little more than a month away, but before you head to the polls, WITN is debunking myths and answering some of your questions about the voting process.

According to state election laws, all 100 North Carolina counties have to test voting machines and Pitt County is already doing so.

Deputy Director of Elections Lora Maynard says a mock election will take place on Thursday to test out the equipment.

“It’s important because you don’t want to find out on Election Day that a machine isn’t working right or the software that uploads the county results to the state isn’t working right,” Maynard said.

Speaking of machines, Director of Elections Dave Davis says that a common question he gets is if the machines are connected to the internet. That’s a myth he wants to bust so folks don’t question the election process.

“No modem is never connected to anything other than the power chord,” Davis said. “The computer is locked away and is password protected to get into it.”

Another common myth is not being able to get another ballot if a voter messes up.

“A lot [of voters] aren’t aware that if they mess up on their ballots, they can exchange it for a new one. So they have that opportunity if they need assistance,” Davis said.

As we inch closer to Nov. 8, Davis encourages those who have questions to stop by their local election office.

