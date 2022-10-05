Pedestrian remains in hospital after Monday crash near ECU campus

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian who was hit on Monday crossing a busy Greenville street near ECU’s campus remains in the hospital.

The crash happened on East 10th Street at the Forest Hills Circle crosswalk shortly after noon.

Police said a 39-year-old man was hit by a car that was heading west on East 10th Street. He remains at ECU Health Medical Center with “some pretty serious injuries,” according to a police department spokeswoman.

The driver of the car was a 70-year-old man.

Police have yet to release the names of those involved, and say no charges yet in the accident as it is still under investigation.

