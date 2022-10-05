Pedestrian remains in hospital after Monday crash near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian who was hit on Monday crossing a busy Greenville street near ECU’s campus remains in the hospital.

The crash happened on East 10th Street at the Forest Hills Circle crosswalk shortly after noon.

Police said a 39-year-old man was hit by a car that was heading west on East 10th Street. He remains at ECU Health Medical Center with “some pretty serious injuries,” according to a police department spokeswoman.

The driver of the car was a 70-year-old man.

Police have yet to release the names of those involved, and say no charges yet in the accident as it is still under investigation.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.