Overnight closures planned for Atlantic Beach Bridge

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Maintenance along an Eastern Carolina bridge will cause some lane closures Wednesday night into Thursday Morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) announced drivers will face intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge due to maintenance.

A DOT contractor has been doing preservation work on the bridge and needs to make adjustments to the substructure below the deck.

The contractor plans to close the bridge in both directions several times, starting at 10:00 p.m. and ending by 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Each closure could last between five and 15 minutes.

Drivers should prepare for delays when using this bridge during this time.

