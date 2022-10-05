Onslow County woman accused of injuring her 7-month-old baby

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is facing serious child abuse charges after her 7-month-old baby was injured last month.

Onslow County deputies have charged Sara Molidor with two counts of felony child abuse with serious bodily injury, felony negligent child abuse, misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Back on September 16th, deputies got a report that the baby was admitted to Onslow Memorial Hospital and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center.

Deputies say Molidor said the baby had fallen, but during the child’s evaluation, there were injuries that were inconsistent with the mother’s story.

Along with DSS, the sheriff’s office Special Victims Unit worked together on the investigation that resulted in a search warrant for the mother’s home on Richlands Highway and then her arrest.

The 35-year-old Molidar was jailed on a $277,000 secured bond.

