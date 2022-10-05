New Morehead City Fire and EMS deputy chief announced

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced the selection of Kane R. Johnson to fill the open role of Deputy Chief within the Morehead City Fire Department.

Johnson, a 35-year fire service veteran, has been serving as Assistant Chief of Cherry Point Fire & Emergency Services since 2013.

Chief Wade named Johnson after an intense selection process that included several national candidates.

Deputy Chief Johnson, is certified across multiple disciplines and is a member of the North Carolina Fire Chiefs Association, North Carolina Fireman’s Association, National Fire Academy, and International Association of Arson Investigators.

He continues to serve as a fire instructor with the Fire Academy at Carteret Community College.

His fire service work includes Assistant Chief, Cherry Point Fire & EMS; Deputy Chief, Newport Fire Department; Assistant Supervisor, Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Firefighter, Tarboro Fire Department, Captain, Heartsease Volunteer Fire Department-Virginia.

Deputy Chief Johnson will begin his service on or before November 7, 2022.

