NCDHHS announces updated ways to pay child support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New online payment options are now making it easier for parents to pay child support.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that payments can now be made through any digital wallet.

Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal can now be used to make these payments for a more efficient way of getting child support to family members.

For Greenville mom Brittany Rouse, these updated forms of payment are more efficient and beneficial.

“As a parent who receives child support, it’s good to know that the excuses can’t be ‘I can’t make it to wherever we need to go’ versus now, I know you have a phone and it can get paid and be done,” Rouse said. “I hope that with that, the parents and Social Services can make those on-time because timely payments are critical for the parents who are depending on that income.”

Before, payments were only able to be made through the mail which caused delays in getting the payment to families.

While there is a 2.5% service fee associated with online payments, the NCDHHS believes it is important to provide updated payment options.

Carla West, NC Human Services senior director, says, “They are to provide a way to support your family and children in a way that is convenient and easy and available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to be able to support your children.”

Along with updated payment options, the NCDHHS added optional text message reminders and updates.

“You’ll get a notification once you’ve made a payment or if you’ve received a payment, so you can be watching for that,” West said. “It also reminds you to make your payment.”

The main goal is to meet families where they are.

“It allows you, no matter what time of day, no matter where you are, to be able to make a phone call or log right onto your cell phone, or onto our website to make a payment in the best way that fits that family,” West said.

Forms of in-person payments still consist of either cash or debit cards that can be made at any local Walmart money center.

Parents who wish to make payments through digital wallets will need to register online or can call the NCDHHS.

Customers can pay through mail or bank drafts as they previously have been able to, as well.

